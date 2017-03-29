Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

John McAfee wants Morgan Freeman to play him in a movie

Newsweek

29 Mar 2017 at 18:16 ET                   
John McAfee (Youtube)

Johnny Depp is rumored to be be playing John McAfee in an upcoming biopic, but the cybersecurity pioneer believes Morgan Freeman would be better suited to the role. Depp will play McAfee in The King of The Jungle , according to Deadline Hollywood, portraying the antivirus mogul during his controversial time in Belize. McAfee tells Newsweek…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Warrior goddess of woke’: Internet rallies behind Angela Rye after her brilliant Joe Walsh smackdown
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+