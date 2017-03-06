John Oliver sits down with the Dalai Lama
To give viewers a break from the Donald Trump news cycle, John Oliver spent the latest episode of Last Week Tonight focusing on the oppression of the Tibetan people. According to Freedom House, Tibet was rated the second-worst nation in the world when it comes to political rights and civil liberties. Only Syria scored worse, which…
