Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Josh Duggar makes a cameo

International Business Times

03 Mar 2017 at 14:49 ET                   
Josh Duggar (Screenshot/YouTube)

Josh Duggar has kept himself out of the limelight since his series of cheating and molestation scandals, but his family is still updating fans on his daily life. On Friday, in celebration of his 29th birthday, the Duggars released a new family photo of Josh on Facebook and informed “Counting On” viewers they are praying for…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Muslims are literally asked if they ‘beat their wives’ before they can meet GOP lawmaker
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+