Joy Behar claims Melania Trump is being held hostage

International Business Times

15 Mar 2017 at 13:05 ET                   
Joy Behar discusses Donald Trump's reaction to Meryl Streep on 'The View' (Screen cap).

Melania Trump has seemingly been reluctant to take on her new role as first lady of the United States, and daytime talk show hosts have certainly taken note. Comedian Joy Behar took her critiques of the first family to a new level during Tuesday’s show, accusing the Trumps of faking their marriage and purporting the president…

