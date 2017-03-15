Joy Behar claims Melania Trump is being held hostage
Melania Trump has seemingly been reluctant to take on her new role as first lady of the United States, and daytime talk show hosts have certainly taken note. Comedian Joy Behar took her critiques of the first family to a new level during Tuesday’s show, accusing the Trumps of faking their marriage and purporting the president…
