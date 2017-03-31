Quantcast

Judge approves $25 million settlement of Trump University lawsuit

Reuters

31 Mar 2017 at 12:34 ET                   
Donald Trump painted Hillary Clinton as a Washington insider (AFP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

A U.S. judge on Friday granted final approval of a $25 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit that claimed fraud against President Donald Trump and his Trump University real estate seminars.

The ruling was from U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego, who Trump criticized during the presidential election campaign last year. Trump vowed to continue fighting the fraud claims during the campaign but agreed to the settlement soon after he was elected.

(Reporting by Dan Levine)

