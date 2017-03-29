Judge in Mexico clears wealthy man of sexual assault because he didn’t gain pleasure from it
A Mexican judge has cleared a man of abducting and sexually assaulting a schoolgirl because he did not act with the intention of gaining pleasure from the incident. The judgement on Diego Cruz, 21, was made public on Monday and relates to a controversial case involving four wealthy young men nicknamed “Los Porkys” on social media.…
