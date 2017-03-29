Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Judge in Mexico clears wealthy man of sexual assault because he didn’t gain pleasure from it

Newsweek

29 Mar 2017 at 11:30 ET                   
Judge (Shutterstock)

A Mexican judge has cleared a man of abducting and sexually assaulting a schoolgirl because he did not act with the intention of gaining pleasure from the incident. The judgement on Diego Cruz, 21, was made public on Monday and relates to a controversial case involving four wealthy young men nicknamed “Los Porkys” on social media.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘You don’t get to tell other people what racism is!’: MSNBC panel on Spicer and April Ryan goes nuts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+