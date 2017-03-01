Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Judge okays release of Florida nightclub shooter’s widow from jail

Reuters

01 Mar 2017 at 15:06 ET                   
Noor Salman, Omar Mateen (Facebook)

The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, may be released from jail as she awaits trial on federal charges accusing her of covering up his plans for the June 2016 attack, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Noor Salman was charged in January with obstructing justice and aiding her late husband, Omar Mateen, in his attempt to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu approved her release from a California jail but said Salman must wait until at least Friday to walk free.

(Reporting by Lisa Fernandez; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Anti-Trump conservative mocks ‘battered pundits’ who praise Trump just for not being ‘abusive’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+