Julian Assange says WikiLeaks will share CIA hacking tools with tech companies

Reuters

09 Mar 2017 at 10:35 ET                   
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (AFP Photo/Jack Taylor)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Thursday his organization would provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools to allow them to patch software flaws.

The anti-secrecy group this week published documents describing secret CIA hacking tools and snippets of computer code. It did not publish the full programs that would be needed to actually conduct cyber exploits against phones, computers and Internet-connected televisions.

Assange made his comments on Facebook Live.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Frances Kerry)

