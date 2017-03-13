Quantcast

‘JUST ANOTHER THUG’: Conservatives infuriated after Snoop Dogg shoots a fake Trump in new music video

Tana Ganeva

13 Mar 2017 at 11:04 ET                   

On Sunday, Snoop Dogg released a new video for “Lavender” (Nightfall Remix). It features clowns, “Snoop Loops” cereal,  commentary about police violence, lots of weed, and the mock assassination of Donald Trump.

The video is mainly a protest of police brutality, showing a white man getting pulled over by a cop and shot.

“Trying to keep from dying in these muthaf–kin’ streets/ F–k the police/ From a black man’s point of view,” Snoop raps.

The video also shows Snoop shooting a Donald Trump-like character with a fake pistol. At the end, the Trump character is still standing, but Snoop and his friends refuse to share what looks like a blunt with him.

The Drudge Report posted the video with the provocative headline “Snoop Dogg ‘assassinates Trump’ in new rap video,” prompting some Drudge readers to Tweet the following in outrage:

