‘JUST ANOTHER THUG’: Conservatives infuriated after Snoop Dogg shoots a fake Trump in new music video

On Sunday, Snoop Dogg released a new video for “Lavender” (Nightfall Remix). It features clowns, “Snoop Loops” cereal, commentary about police violence, lots of weed, and the mock assassination of Donald Trump.

The video is mainly a protest of police brutality, showing a white man getting pulled over by a cop and shot.

“Trying to keep from dying in these muthaf–kin’ streets/ F–k the police/ From a black man’s point of view,” Snoop raps.

The video also shows Snoop shooting a Donald Trump-like character with a fake pistol. At the end, the Trump character is still standing, but Snoop and his friends refuse to share what looks like a blunt with him.

The Drudge Report posted the video with the provocative headline “Snoop Dogg ‘assassinates Trump’ in new rap video,” prompting some Drudge readers to Tweet the following in outrage:

@DRUDGE_REPORT Can get away with it because Snoop is black and libs hate Trump. Could you ONLY imagine a white rapper saying same bout Obama — Howard Butler (@howard_butler) March 13, 2017

Black artist Snoop Dogg has gone too far by making a video of him assassinating a "President Trump" character. Not funny.@Drudge — Krafty-Wurker (@MasonDixon47) March 13, 2017

@gospelgirlygirl @DRUDGE_REPORT @American_Mirror Snoop should have made it about obama. Much more realistic to the black on black murder rate. — …. (@zombeepoc) March 13, 2017

@DRUDGE_REPORT @SnoopDogg good job offending half of your fans (which is the reason you even have a career or fame) by pretending to shoot Pres Trump — Rachael McDonald (@MickeyDs5000) March 13, 2017

@DRUDGE_REPORT Hey @Madonna @SnoopDogg @thecampaignbook if you all want to assassinate trump so badly why don't you just do it. oh wait? (1) — Squirrel_Hound 2.0 (@squeakesquirrel) March 13, 2017

@DRUDGE_REPORT @SnoopDogg should have a visit from he FBI and Secret service for doing this!!!!!! — MAGA (@Maga2017Navajo) March 13, 2017

