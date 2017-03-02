Quantcast

‘Just because you act presidential doesn’t mean you are’: Colbert slams Trump’s ‘bizarrely normal’ speech

Elizabeth Preza

02 Mar 2017 at 00:20 ET                   
Stephen Colbert (Screengrab / CBS)

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday eviscerated claims that Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress represented the long-awaited “presidential pivot’ promised since he first announced his run for president in 2015.

“He shifted from unhinged narcissist to hinged narcissist,” Colbert joked during The Late Show.

The host remained unconvinced that his “bizarrely normal” speech was somehow indicative of a shift in Trump’s approach to the presidency.

“Trump may have changed his tone, but that didn’t change the content of what he said,” Colbert argued, pointing out that Trump still made it an integral part of his speech to put down undocumented immigrants as a scourge on American society.

“Just because you act presidential doesn’t mean you are,” Colbert said.

Watch the full monologue below, via CBS:

