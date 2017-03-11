Justice Department fires US Attorney Preet Bharara of New York after refusal to resign

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara speaks during a news conference in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Justice Department, under US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has fired the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, after he refused to resign.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Bharara said he refused to quit and was forced out.

“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life,” he tweeted.

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, “Acting deputy Attorney General Dana Boente just called US Attorney Preet Bharara and told him President Trump was firing him.”

