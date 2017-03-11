Katy Perry accused of witchcraft by nuns
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Is Katy Perry a witch? Two nuns think so, and that’s why they are after the “Chained To The Rhythm” songstress. They made the accusation after Orlando Bloom’s ex revealed she wants to purchase a former convent. Two nuns identified as 86-year-old Rose Catherine Holzman and 78-year-old Rita Callanan reportedly asked for help from Pope Francis’…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion