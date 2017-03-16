Katy Perry wins battle with nuns over convent
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Katy Perry just took her pet dogs for a stroll in lower Manhattan after winning her case against nuns who tried to stop her from buying a convent. Orlando Bloom’s ex reportedly wants to transform the property into her dream home. On Wednesday, Perry uploaded an adorable video of her mixed-breed dogs walking the streets of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion