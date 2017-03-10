‘Keep your knees together’: Judge resigns after controversial rape trial comments
A Canadian judge has resigned following comments he made to a complainant in a rape case asking her why she couldn’t just keep her knees together. Federal Court Justice Robin Camp asked the question during a trial in 2014, in which a 19-year-old homeless indigenous woman claimed a man had raped her in a bathroom at…
