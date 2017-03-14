Keith Olbermann mocks Kellyanne Conway’s claim Obama used microwaves to spy on Trump’s Russia ties

ESPN host Keith Olbermann on March 30, 2015. [YouTube]

Keith Olbermann slammed the ongoing Trump-Russia scandal in his new Resistance segment, arguing “it is as if there are no shoes on the Trump human centipede that are not about Russia.”

“Russia, Russia, Russia,” he said. Olbermann called out Kellyanne Conway’s latest comment that microwaves can be used for surveillance purposes, noting, “Microwaves, you say. Obama was spying on Trump using microwave ovens to find out about Russia, Russia, Russia.”

Olbermann proceeded to outline Trump ally Roger Stone’s contacts with DNC hacking suspect “Guccifer 2.0,” and his boasts about “having a backchannel to Julian Assange.”

“The presumption is there’s a middle man between the Russian spy hackers and Assange,” Olbermann continued. “And just about the only thing Roger Stone has yet to boast about would be if he were that middle man. Russia, Russia, Russia!”

Olbermann continued to connect all the dots between Trump and his network and the Russian government. “Everything Trump touches turns into another story about Trump and Russia.”

Watch the full clip below: