Keith Olbermann mocks ‘television addict’ Trump for tweeting news ‘he’s not even paying attention to’

Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

In his latest Resistance segment, Keith Olbermann compared President Donald Trump to an old Saturday Night Live character, Emily Litella. Emily Litella was played by cast member Gilda Rander who passed away in 1989 of cancer.

Olbermann described her character as a “little old lady … who came on to give ludicrous editorial replies during ‘Weekend Update.'”

He then pulled out some of Trump’s tweets in recent weeks, including one in which he claimed that “122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield.”

“Even the Fox News segment that President Emily Litella got that from didn’t mess that up, 113 prisoners were actually released by the Bush administration,” Olbermann said.

He continued, later comparing Trump to Chauncey Gardiner in Being There, a comparison others have made, as well. The character is described by Olbemann as a man who is “mistaken for a political savant and is soon consulting the president” but in reality he just knew television.

“Trump is just as much of a television addict, with just as little connection to non-television reality,” said Olbermann, “but while he is ruling this country based largely on what he sees on TV, that reinforces what he already saw on TV — or reinforces what he thinks he already saw on TV — he’s not even paying attention to the TV!”

“Since the inauguration, he has tweeted about a minimum of 11 news stories it seems fair to believe he saw on television, and gotten them wrong in some way,” Olbermann continued, then outlining all the fallacies.

“He’s President Emily Litella!”

Watch the full segment below.