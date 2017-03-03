Kellyanne Conway: ‘Bile in your throat’ needed to run for President
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told CBS News in a recent interview how she really felt about running for public office. Conway, who spoke to Norah O’Donnell in her New Jersey home, doesn’t seem to think women should run for office, pointing out how males dominated the field. “It’s not just the fire in your…
