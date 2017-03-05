Quantcast

Kellyanne Conway says using ‘alternative facts’ is like announcing wrong winner at the Oscars

David Edwards

05 Mar 2017 at 13:44 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Kellyanne Conway, senior counsel to President Donald Trump, explained her use of the term “alternative facts” by comparing it to a recent snafu at the 89th Academy Awards.

During an interview with Nora O’Donnell on CBS Sunday Morning, Conway was asked about her pattern of mistakes, misstatements and falsehoods — like the false claim that there was a “massacre” in Bowling Green or proclaiming that the White House was using “alternative facts” to prove the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd.

Conway, however, insisted that her credibility had not been damaged.

“I’ve worked very hard to speak candidly and truthfully,” she said. “It was ‘alternative information’ and ‘additional facts’ — and that got conflated.”

“I see mistakes on TV every single day and people just brush them off,” Conway added. “Everybody thinks it’s just so funny that the wrong movie was heralded as the winner of the Oscars. And you say, ‘That’s just all in good fun. Things happen.’ Things happen to everyone.”

Watch the video below from CBS Sunday Morning, broadcast March 5, 2017.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
