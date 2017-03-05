Kellyanne Conway says using ‘alternative facts’ is like announcing wrong winner at the Oscars

Kellyanne Conway speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Kellyanne Conway, senior counsel to President Donald Trump, explained her use of the term “alternative facts” by comparing it to a recent snafu at the 89th Academy Awards.

During an interview with Nora O’Donnell on CBS Sunday Morning, Conway was asked about her pattern of mistakes, misstatements and falsehoods — like the false claim that there was a “massacre” in Bowling Green or proclaiming that the White House was using “alternative facts” to prove the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd.

Conway, however, insisted that her credibility had not been damaged.

“I’ve worked very hard to speak candidly and truthfully,” she said. “It was ‘alternative information’ and ‘additional facts’ — and that got conflated.”

“I see mistakes on TV every single day and people just brush them off,” Conway added. “Everybody thinks it’s just so funny that the wrong movie was heralded as the winner of the Oscars. And you say, ‘That’s just all in good fun. Things happen.’ Things happen to everyone.”

Watch the video below from CBS Sunday Morning, broadcast March 5, 2017.