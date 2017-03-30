Quantcast

Kentucky’s only abortion clinic on verge of closing

Newsweek

30 Mar 2017 at 18:15 ET                   
Rally against the CCBR's anti-abortion caravan at the Vancouver Art Gallery [Flickr Creative Commons]

The only clinic that provides abortions in Kentucky faces imminent closure, a move that would make legal abortion unattainable in the state, according to a new lawsuit. The EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville faces possible shutdown April 3 after the state earlier this month said its medical license would be revoked following a dispute over…

