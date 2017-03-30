Kentucky’s only abortion clinic on verge of closing
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The only clinic that provides abortions in Kentucky faces imminent closure, a move that would make legal abortion unattainable in the state, according to a new lawsuit. The EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville faces possible shutdown April 3 after the state earlier this month said its medical license would be revoked following a dispute over…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion