Key conservative lawmaker says making headway on healthcare bill

Reuters

22 Mar 2017 at 17:48 ET                   
Image: Rep. Mark Meadows (Facebook.com)

U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on Wednesday he is very encouraged by the negotiations with Republican leadership over a sweeping healthcare bill.

“I’m very encouraged that we might be seeing some real headway,” Meadows told reporters before a caucus meeting. Earlier, a Freedom Caucus aide said more than 25 members of the group opposed the legislation to replace Obamacare, enough votes to sink the bill in Thursday’s scheduled vote.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech)

