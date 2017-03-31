Quantcast

Key Democrat calls Flynn immunity request ‘grave and momentous’ step

Reuters

31 Mar 2017 at 13:06 ET                   
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) (Photo: Screen capture)

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat said on Friday that the panel would discuss with the Justice Department and the Senate Intelligence Committee any request for immunity from prosecution from Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff called such a request “a grave and momentous step,” noting the interests of the Department of Justice in the matter.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

