Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kremlin critics dead under mysterious circumstances

International Business Times

24 Mar 2017 at 07:24 ET                   
Denis Voronenkov (cnn.com)

To add to the number of people killed for criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and government, another Kremlin critic and former Russian lawmaker’s death Thursday, has left everyone shocked. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called the killing a “Russian state terrorist act”, according to reports. Denis Voronenkov, who had been a Communist member of Russia’s lower legislative…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Oklahoma woman demands answers on Trumpcare while stuck on airplane with her senator
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+