Kremlin says US military boost should not disrupt balance of power

A proposed increase in U.S. defense spending is an internal matter for Washington and does not concern Russia unless it disrupts the existing strategic balance of power, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump this week proposed a $54 billion increase in defense spending and said he wanted to launch the biggest military buildup in American history to make up for what he called a depleted armed forces.

