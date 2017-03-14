LA Pride Parade to be replaced with protest march this year
LOS ANGELES — The iconic LA Pride Parade — a decades-old celebration of the LGBT community — will be replaced this year with a protest march, according to the event’s organizers. In lieu of the colorful floats that typically roll down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, this year’s June 11 event will simply consist of…
