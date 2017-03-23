LA Times owner buys out major shareholder that pushed for sale of company
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
LOS ANGELES — The owner of the Los Angeles Times on Thursday bought out a major shareholder that had pushed for a sale — and at the same time gave the company’s chairman, Michael Ferro, the ability to boost his ownership stake. The move heightens competition between the newspaper company’s two largest shareholders, Ferro and L.A.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion