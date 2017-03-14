Lawsuit against Trump’s Toronto partner wins another round
WASHINGTON — Armed with a victory, a Canadian lawyer promised Monday to widen litigation against a Russian-emigre partner of President Donald Trump in the troubled Trump International Hotel in Toronto. Canada’s highest court last Thursday upheld an earlier ruling that Talon International Development Inc. had misled investors. Talon, headed by billionaire Alex Shnaider, was Trump’s partner…
