Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Leak exposes sensitive US military personnel data, including applications, social security numbers

International Business Times

13 Mar 2017 at 16:59 ET                   
Cyber Security (Shutterstock)

A leak exposed thousands of U.S. Air Force documents with sensitive information, such as passport numbers and social security numbers of senior and high-ranking officials and celebrities, including Channing Tatum, according to ZDNet. The gigabytes of files were stored in an unsecured internet-connected backup drive, which was accessible to anyone because it was not password protected,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘We’ve had to live with this farce for nine days’: Tapper shreds Trump for keeping wiretap lie alive
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+