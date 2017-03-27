Quantcast

Let’s be honest — Neil Gorsuch has a political worldview

Newsweek

27 Mar 2017 at 06:43 ET                   
U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch is sworn in to testify at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Last week, Neil Gorsuch did about as well as a Supreme Court nominee could before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He got some thorough grilling from Democratic members, including Rhode Island’s Sheldon Whitehouse and Minnesota’s Al Franken, who questioned decisions as a federal appeals court judge that seemed to be overwhelmingly on the side of corporate versus…

