‘Let’s stop taking her seriously’: Carl Bernstein calls on media to ignore Kellyanne Conway

Tom Boggioni

14 Mar 2017 at 00:57 ET                   
Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein -- CNN screenshot

Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein attempted to bring a discussion on the latest comments by White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to halt on Monday night, saying the media needs to “stop taking her seriously.”

Appearing with CNN’s Don Lemon, Bernstein grimaced at the mention of Conway’s name when the CNN host brought up her latest comments about being wiretapped via microwaves.

“You know, I suggest that it’s time we all stop taking Kellyanne Conway seriously, she’s not a serious person,” Bernstein suggested. “It’s time for us to drop her from our news agenda, unless she very specifically has something to say that we know has been put out there by the president of the United States.”

Host Lemon concurred while slamming President Trump for his unfounded allegations that former President Obama had his Trump Tower office wiretapped.

‘We have lived with this for nine days of just — it’s just nonsense, they’re not fooling anybody,” Lemon remarked. “They sound so silly trying to defend something that he was very explicit about exactly what he said — the former president wiretapped him.”

Bernstein stated that it was beyond “silly.”

“It’s not silly, it’s dangerous. the extent to which we take it seriously. We need to keep doing our reporting on the real stories, including what’s going on with the Russians, with Trump the people around him,” Bernstein insisted. “We continue to be destabilized by the Russians and what is going on. Putin has got our number here, and we need to be looking at all aspects of this including whether or not we have a president of the United States who is capable and responsible enough to deal with what is going on.”

Watch the video below via CNN:

