Library named after Charleston church shooting victim vandalized with racist graffiti

A vigil outside Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina following the massacre (AFP Photo/Mladen Antonov)

A library that was named after Cynthia Hurd, a victim of the 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, has been vandalized with racist and homophobic graffiti.

Charleston City Paper reports that police this weekend began investigating racist messages spray painted at several different locations in the city of West Ashley, South Carolina, including the Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library.

The vandals spray painted the message, “Go to hell black woman, f*ck crackers, f*ck da police” on the library, while also painting messages that targeted white people, Hispanics, and the LGBT community at other sites in West Ashley.

“We were disappointed to see that someone would deface a cherished public institution such as our library,” Natalie Hauff, a media relations coordinator with Charleston County, told the Charleston Post and Courier.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the same people vandalized the different locations.