Links found between childhood emotional abuse and opioid epidemic

International Business Times

15 Mar 2017 at 08:34 ET                   
Sad Child (Shutterstock)

Is opioid drug abuse in adults linked to emotional abuse they might have faced during their childhood? If you are to believe the researchers at the University of Vermont, then these two have a close association. A new study published in an issue of the journal Addictive Behaviors found that children who have been emotionally abused…

