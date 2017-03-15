Links found between childhood emotional abuse and opioid epidemic
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Is opioid drug abuse in adults linked to emotional abuse they might have faced during their childhood? If you are to believe the researchers at the University of Vermont, then these two have a close association. A new study published in an issue of the journal Addictive Behaviors found that children who have been emotionally abused…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion