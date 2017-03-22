LIVE COVERAGE: Reports of shots fired outside UK Parliament
Britain’s Houses of Parliament were in lockdown on Wednesday after staff said they heard shots fired, triggering a security alert.
“We were called at approx 2:40 pm to reports of an incident at Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident — police on the scene,” police said on Twitter.
A staff member in parliament who did not want to be named told AFP: “I definitely heard shots. I saw someone in dark clothing go down.”
Watch live coverage, courtesy of Sky News, below:
