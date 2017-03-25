London attack: Muslim raises over $30,000 for victims
A crowdfunding campaign by a British Muslim who witnessed an attack in London that killed four people has almost reached a target of $37,000, which will be donated to the victims’ families. By the time of publishing, more than 1,000 people had donated $33,500 towards the fund. On Wednesday, Muddassar Ahmed was barricaded in a nearby…
