‘Made by refugee’: NYC artist puts labels on Bible and other products to change minds on refugee ban

Bible with 'Made by Refugee' label (screenshot)

New York-based photographer Kien Quan and his creative partner Jillian Young launched a project across the city to show people where different products actually come from.

The pair has made the rounds through the city’s five boroughs, adding “Made by Refugee” labels to products from Sriracha sauce, created by Vietnamese refugee David Tranto to books by Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud, DNA Info reports. Quan and Young also made sure to add the label to Anne Frank’s diary, as well as the Bible.

“I just had a thought, ‘If this refugee didn’t come over and create Sriracha, nobody in Brooklyn would be saying ‘This is the newest rage,'” Quan said of his desire to start the project.

He told the outlet his initial motivation to start the project was sparked by President Donald Trump signing a refugee ban in January. He started documenting his and Young’s ventures across the city to remind New Yorkers who is creating their favorite products. What would be even better, for Quan, is if he was able to reach a Trump supporter who may be prompted to change their views on immigration.

“I just felt like something had to be said — at the very minimum, let me see if I can change one person’s perspective or get them to think about the subject a little differently,” he explained. “I have family that were migrants in the past. I’m Vietnamese.”

He added, “Most of my friends are immigrants or are of color, so they all feel very concerned.”

Watch the Facebook clip of the project below.