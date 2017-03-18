Malia Obama turns down modeling offers: report
Former President Barack Obama’s elder daughter Malia Obama had turned down several modelling offers, according to a Thursday report by Naughty Gossip. Malia is currently interning for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in New York City. “Malia has a model body that would be great for runways. She has been offered several opportunities to model but turned…
