Mapping of genomes leads to breakthrough study on autism
A new study on Autism released Tuesday reveals 18 new candidate genes. Previously, researchers had identified 42 genes that they knew played a role in the cellular processes that caused autism, according to Spectrum. The study, published in Nature Neuroscience, was the largest study of whole genomes ever done. More than 5,000 people were studied who…
