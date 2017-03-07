Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mapping of genomes leads to breakthrough study on autism

International Business Times

07 Mar 2017 at 18:27 ET                   
DNA sequence (Shutterstock)

A new study on Autism released Tuesday reveals 18 new candidate genes. Previously, researchers had identified 42 genes that they knew played a role in the cellular processes that caused autism, according to Spectrum. The study, published in Nature Neuroscience, was the largest study of whole genomes ever done. More than 5,000 people were studied who…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘A person who’s not nuts’ wouldn’t do this: CNN panel rips Jeffrey Lord’s defense of Trump wiretap tweets
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+