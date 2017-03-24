Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘MAR-A-LAGO Act’ introduced by democrats

International Business Times

24 Mar 2017 at 17:52 ET                   
Tom Udall (senate.gov)jpg (1)

At the so-called “Winter White House,” President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the former reality TV star hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and would soon welcome Chinese president Xi Jinping. But some of the hotel’s visitors, like Republican campaign funding juggernaut David Koch, have been a bit less visible to the public.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Steve Bannon’s Breitbart floats replacing Ryan as House Speaker after colossal Trumpcare fail
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+