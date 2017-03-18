Maria Cardona: Trump is a ‘one-man weapon of mass destruction’ to American credibility

(Screenshot)

CNN host Fredricka Whitfield was joined by Democratic strategist Maria Cardona and former Trump aide Jason Miller during a Saturday panel discussion about the Trump administration.

Discussing the president’s wiretap claims, Miller said, “There’s a lot of evidence. There’s a lot of smoke. I think we’re getting to the bottom of it.” He later asked whether Democratic lawmakers will apologize for their “baseless” Russia attacks, when it’s “finally put to rest.”

At that point, Whitfield cut in to note that President Donald Trump still has not apologized for his racist birther conspiracy about former President Barack Obama.

“Let’s just be real here, I don’t think anybody really expects an apology from Donald Trump because that’s just not what he does,” Cardona chimed in. “His credibility is out the window, I don’t think he cares about that,” later adding that he will have “no credibility left after this debacle the last ten days.”

“There’s a reason why he has the lowest approval rating in history of a president going into his first 100 days. It’s appalling,” she said.

After her CNN appearance, Cardona tweeted, “@CNN I called @realDonaldTrump a 1 man weapon of mass destruction! The destruction of American credibility, values, & leadership!”

Watch the full clip below.