Mark Warner wants Flynn to testify before intelligence committee

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 07:32 ET                   
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (ret.), National Security Advisor Designate speaks during a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC, January 10, 2017 (AFP Photo/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

Former national security adviser Mike Flynn should testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee as it investigates Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election, Vice Chairman Mark Warner said Sunday. In separate interviews Sen. Marco Rubio, a member of the panel, said understanding what happened is essential because Russia now is attempting to influence European elections. U.S.…

