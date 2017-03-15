Mars base camp planed for 2028
Global security aerospace company Lockheed Martin announced Tuesday plans to set up a base camp on Mars by the year 2028. The mission would send astronauts into orbit around the Red Planet for three years. Tasked with performing research while in orbit, the astronauts would ideally be able to remotely control rovers and drones on the…
