Martin Sheen slams ‘Commander-in-Chief Yellow Hair’ Trump’s ‘fascistic’ anti-Muslim travel ban

Martin Sheen (Damon D'Amato/ Creative Commons)

Actor and political activist Martin Sheen spoke with the Guardian in an interview about some of his latest acting roles, his greatest fears, and how he feels about President Donald Trump.

Sheen told the outlet one thing he is most concerned about is the “destruction of the environment,” which has only become more plausible with the Trump administration, which has not received much praise from the 76-year-old actor.

When asked who he despises most, Sheen replied, “Our current commander-in-chief, Yellow Hair.” It’s not the first time the actor has commented on the president, either. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last summer, Sheen called Trump an “empty-headed moron” who “has absolutely nothing to offer us.”

Describing Trump as “scary,” Sheen added, “Don Trump has been around for a very long time. He’s a very self-centered promoter.”

He told the Guardian the last time he cried was over the “initial travel ban debacle,” adding that he “wept with joy at all the good people who came out against this fascistic edict.”