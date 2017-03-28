Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Math isn’t difficult, we’ve just been learning it wrong

Medical Daily

28 Mar 2017 at 07:22 ET                   
Teacher in a classroom (Shutterstock)

Math is far from America’s favorite school subject, with a large chunk of the population reporting a legitimate fear and anxiety associated with completing math problems. However, in a recent video from Big Think, Carnegie Mellon mathematics professor Po-Shen Loh explains that math is easier to master than other school subjects. We’ve just been learning it…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Cornered Trump lashes out at Clinton on Twitter as Russia probe ensnares son-in-law Jared Kushner
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+