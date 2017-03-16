Matthew Perry says he beat up Justin Trudeau in grade school
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Former “Friends” star Matthew Perry confessed Wednesday he beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were in grade school. “I was a couple years ahead of him,” Perry confessed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “I have a story about him that I’m not proud of. My friend Chris Murray, who was also in fifth grade…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion