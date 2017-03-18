Quantcast

Maxine Waters blasts Wells Fargo for meeting with Republicans but stonewalling Democrats

Los Angeles Times

18 Mar 2017 at 07:11 ET                   
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) appears on CNN (Screen capture)

LOS ANGELES — Rep. Maxine Waters on Friday chided Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan, saying he and others at the bank met months ago with Republican staff of the House Financial Services Committee but have given Democratic staff the runaround. In a letter sent to Sloan and to one of the bank’s attorneys, the California…

