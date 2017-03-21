Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Medicaid cuts in GOP health bill could reduce services for elderly, disabled

McClatchy Washington Bureau

21 Mar 2017 at 07:58 ET                   
Caring nurse holding kind elderly lady's hands in bed (Shutterstock.com)

WASHINGTON — Vital health care services for more than 17 million of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens could be on the chopping block if the Republican health care bill becomes law. If Medicaid home and community-based services are cut for children with special needs and adults and seniors with disabilities, many would end up in costly…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘There’s a smell of treason in the air’: Historian Douglas Brinkley analyzes ‘mind-boggling’ Comey hearing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+