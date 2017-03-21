Medicaid cuts in GOP health bill could reduce services for elderly, disabled
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Vital health care services for more than 17 million of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens could be on the chopping block if the Republican health care bill becomes law. If Medicaid home and community-based services are cut for children with special needs and adults and seniors with disabilities, many would end up in costly…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion