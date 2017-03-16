Meet the judges blocking Trump’s new travel ban
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Hours before President Donald Trump’s second executive order temporarily banning travel to the U.S. from certain countries and suspending the refugee resettlement program was set to take effect, it was halted by a federal district court judge in Hawaii. Shortly after that, another district court judge, in Maryland, also issued an order against it. First, U.S.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion