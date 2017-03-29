Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Meet the Republicans fighting climate change

International Business Times

29 Mar 2017 at 16:16 ET                   
Rep. Carlos Curbelo (Twitter)

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Tuesday rolling back the Clean Power Plan, one of the Obama administration’s key climate change policies, in order to “grow American jobs,” and “end the theft of prosperity.” Trump, who once declared climate change was a hoax created by the Chinese, is the leader of a party former President…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN: FBI ‘directly contradicts’ Nunes’ statements about Comey and House Russia hearings
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+