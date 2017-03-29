Meet the Republicans fighting climate change
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Tuesday rolling back the Clean Power Plan, one of the Obama administration’s key climate change policies, in order to “grow American jobs,” and “end the theft of prosperity.” Trump, who once declared climate change was a hoax created by the Chinese, is the leader of a party former President…
