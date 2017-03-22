Melania and Donald Trump ‘never spend the night together’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The internet, long obsessed with Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage, got a new relationship detail to seize upon Wednesday: The couple doesn’t usually sleep in the same bed, according to an exclusive Us Weekly report. “They never spend the night together — ever,” an anonymous source close to the Trump family told the magazine. Although Donald…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion