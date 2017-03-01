Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Melania goes back to NYC

International Business Times

01 Mar 2017 at 11:12 ET                   
Melania Trump (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Melania Trump has been reluctant to take on White House duties as the first lady of the United States, living with her 10-year-old son Barron in New York City’s Trump Towers, but the last few days presented important political moments for her family. Sunday night was the lavish governor’s dinner, a major black-tie event and the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: White Ohio cops caught on video using Taser on black 12-year-old girl at skating rink
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+