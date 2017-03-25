Quantcast

Men arrested in connection to human bone smuggling ring

International Business Times

25 Mar 2017 at 12:14 ET                   
Human Bones at an ancient burial ground at one of Asia’s most mysterious sites – the Plain of Jars in Laos' central Xieng Khouang province (AFP Photo/)

Eight men were arrested this week in connection to a human bone smuggling ring in the state of West Bengal, India, after authorities uncovered some 365 bones in a village, CNN reported. The bones were thought to have been pulled from the bodies of deceased people found in the Burdwan district’s rivers, according to the state’s…

