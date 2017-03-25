Men arrested in connection to human bone smuggling ring
Eight men were arrested this week in connection to a human bone smuggling ring in the state of West Bengal, India, after authorities uncovered some 365 bones in a village, CNN reported. The bones were thought to have been pulled from the bodies of deceased people found in the Burdwan district’s rivers, according to the state’s…
